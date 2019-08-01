New Zealand comedian Justine Smith charmed Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness in a recent interview, with the TV star asking Smith to open for his upcoming NZ shows.

For the fourth season of Queer Eye, streaming now on Netflix, stars Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Tan France spoke to The Project NZ, answering questions from Smith, Kanoa Lloyd, Wallace Chapman and Mark Richardson.

But it was Smith who truly won over their hearts, particularly Van Ness, who found Smith so hilarious that he wanted to hear her stand-up routine.

"Can we just stop doing this interview while you just say funny stuff to us for the rest of the time?" he asked. "Do you have a tight five minutes that you could give us?"

When Smith told Van Ness that she was indeed a comedian, the TV star replied: "Do you need to open for me when I come to New Zealand?"

Smith's co-hosts and the crowd audibly gasped, while Smith declared: "I would love to do that, I will do that for free, count me in, Jonathan."

Comedian Justine Smith was shocked when Jonathan Van Ness asked her to open for his NZ shows. Photo / The Project

When the interview finished, Lloyd told a flustered Smith: "Justine! You're gonna open for Jonathan - we need to make that happen."

Smith, feeling "teared up", joked that she'd found her new best friend. "I'm basically Jussie Van Ness now".

The fourth season of Queer Eye is streaming now on Netflix. Photo / Netflix

Van Ness also shared his love for NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and expressed his envy for Smith, who is Facebook friends with the PM.

"She's really fierce, and she's really incredible, and she's just really fearless leader and I think she's just really amazing."