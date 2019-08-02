The smash hit musical comedy The Book of Mormon is coming to New Zealand next year.

Created by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone with Robert Lopez the production has proven to be one of the most successful musicals of all time. It began its run on Broadway in 2010 and has since smashed box office records in New York, London and Melbourne.

The Tony, Olivier and Grammy award winning show will begin its limited run season at the Civic Theatre on Friday, 6 March next year. Tickets goon sale on Monday.

The show is coming from Australia where it has been performed almost 1000 times since debuting there in Melbourne in 2017, before being staged in Sydney and following sold out season in Brisbane.

Advertisement

The musical follows two Mormon missionaries as they attempt to spread the good word of their religion to the inhabitants of a remote Ugandan village.

Vogue described the show as "the filthiest, most offensive, and—surprise—sweetest thing you'll see on Broadway this year, and quite possibly the funniest musical ever."

For those who really don't want to miss out a 'ticket wait list' is now open, BookOfMormonMusical.co.nz, where people can sign up for priority booking.