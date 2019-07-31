US actor Rick Hoffman took the helm of Air New Zealand's latest safety video and in the process, took a pot shot at its controversial predecessor.

The star appears in the latest clip as the airline's lawyer - a nod to his Suits character Louis Litt - attending a board meeting to find the airline's new direction.

His first instruction?

"As the airline's lawyer, I have to ask you crazy Kiwis to not have any rapping," he says.

The line is a reference to Air NZ's previous safety video which featured local musicians Kings, Randa and Theia rapping about plane safety over beats from Run DMC and Sisters Underground.

It was heavily criticised by the New Zealand public, international travellers and even visiting celebrities who travelled with the airline.

The controversy escalated to the point where Air NZ eventually pulled the video from its flights and replaced it with the 2016 Summer of Safety video, starring Rachel Hunter.

Now though, Hoffman leads a stellar lineup in the new video which - as well as a host of All Blacks stars - features Kiwi musician Stan Walker as a plane passenger and beloved actor Cliff Curtis as the head of Air All Blacks' board.

Hoffman also takes one for the team by demonstrating how to use a lifejacket in a hilariously awkward fashion, and also channels his Suits character Louis with his aversion to children as he helps show off the child-size jackets.

There's no way to look good in a lifejacket, so why try? Photo / Youtube

This video isn't the first time Air NZ has poked fun at itself over the controversial rap video.

After pulling the video, the airline took to social media to "advertise" for a new Head of Safety Videos.

The tongue in cheek advert read: "Following the phenomenal success of our latest It's Kiwi Safety (don't just read the comments online) we're looking for someone to lead our team in creating out next crowd-pleasing safety demonstration.

"With more than 21 millions online vies and a bunch of positive comment on Facebook (thanks Mum), It's Kiwi Safety will be a tough act to follow. Loved for its music, as well as for the clarity of it safety instructions, we are now looking for new ideas that will garner even more admiration from New Zealanders and visiting US rappers (just don't read their comments online)."

Where to next for your career? 🤔 Posted by Air New Zealand on Thursday, 31 January 2019

Kiwis were quick to heap praise upon them for "flipping" the narrative and not taking themselves too seriously.

One wrote on Facebook: "Nice you can have a laugh at yourselves. Well done."

And another agreed: "The ability to laugh at yourselves is truly awesome and very Kiwi!"