A song that hit the charts in 2000 has been brought back to life by Twitter in hilarious fashion as a response to Tweeter-in Chief Donald Trump.

Last Resort was the biggest hit for nu-metal band Papa Roach and charted across the world, becoming a staple in moody teenager's bedrooms everywhere.

The gloomy number, which deals with themes of suicide, might not seem a likely choice to be used against the President but the internet, uh, found a way.

Last weekend Trump took to Twitter to launch a typically bombastic attack on suggestions that he or his team colluded with Russians to hijack the last US election:

Advertisement

NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION, TOTAL EXONERATION. DEMOCRAT WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

One woman was quick to recognise the comedic potential in the tweet, linking it to Papa Roach's most famous song:

Cut my life into pieces, this is my last resort https://t.co/aSfJyFDy4w — Sarah W (@idlewildgirl) July 27, 2019

Alas, there is nothing new under the sun - as proven when this 2018 tweet was unearthed:

CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES

THIS IS MY LAST RESORT https://t.co/Rbzg7Kk0Tr — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) August 23, 2018

Seizing their opportunity to swing back into the limelight, Papa Roach's official Twitter account then jumped in:

CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES, THIS IS MY LAST RESORT 🎶 https://t.co/AJI0fDRovw — Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 29, 2019

Twitter users approved of the interjection:

Just like that, Papa Roach was back in our lives. But for some of us, they never truly left. — Mike Shreve (@ShreveRECO) July 29, 2019

Put this in the Twitter Hall of Fame https://t.co/71hajkZHEX — Brett Bodner (@brettbodner) July 29, 2019

Republican or Democrat, if you can’t laugh at this, you need a new sense of humor. 10/10 amazing — Jennifer Schoewe (@js_conservative) July 29, 2019

Sadly the ever-grinding wheels of commerce may have been behind the tweet, as Papa Roach revealed in a later tweet:

We’re taking our comedy show on the road 😂 https://t.co/XZaIK71qbM — Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 30, 2019

Unfortunately, the tour isn't coming to NZ. Sorry guys.