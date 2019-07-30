A song that hit the charts in 2000 has been brought back to life by Twitter in hilarious fashion as a response to Tweeter-in Chief Donald Trump.

Last Resort was the biggest hit for nu-metal band Papa Roach and charted across the world, becoming a staple in moody teenager's bedrooms everywhere.

The gloomy number, which deals with themes of suicide, might not seem a likely choice to be used against the President but the internet, uh, found a way.

Last weekend Trump took to Twitter to launch a typically bombastic attack on suggestions that he or his team colluded with Russians to hijack the last US election:

One woman was quick to recognise the comedic potential in the tweet, linking it to Papa Roach's most famous song:

Alas, there is nothing new under the sun - as proven when this 2018 tweet was unearthed:

Seizing their opportunity to swing back into the limelight, Papa Roach's official Twitter account then jumped in:

Twitter users approved of the interjection:

Sadly the ever-grinding wheels of commerce may have been behind the tweet, as Papa Roach revealed in a later tweet:

Unfortunately, the tour isn't coming to NZ. Sorry guys.