A reality TV producer says the ousted judges of MasterChef Australia should not have expected a big pay rise due to low ratings.

Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston left the show last week after reports Network Ten refused them a significant pay boost after their 11-year tenure on the show.

Now, a reality TV producer anonymously told the Sydney Morning Herald that "television in 2019 is not what it used to be".

"When your ratings and revenue are down, you just can't expect a big pay rise."

Advertisement

According to the Daily Mail Australia, MasterChef Australia's ratings have plummeted since its premiere in 2009.

This year's finale earned 992,000 viewers compared the 4.03 million who tuned into the season two finale in 2010.

The chefs reportedly wanted a 40 per cent pay increase - but Preston has denied this, telling the Daily Telegraph: "We were happy with what was being offered, in fact we had accepted Ten's financial offer to make the next series of MasterChef... We just failed to agree on the other terms."