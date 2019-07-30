An entitled man in Lake Worth, Florida, parked his car on a stranger's lawn then plugged into an outside 120V outlet on that person's house to recharge his Tesla — for 12 hours.

Homeowner Phil Fraumeni called the police.

The electric car was not stolen and they tracked down the address of the owner.

A young man showed up and explained that he was visiting a friend in the neighbourhood when the Tesla battery died. The estimated cost of the stolen electricity was about $2. (Via jalopnik.com)

