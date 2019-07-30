An entitled man in Lake Worth, Florida, parked his car on a stranger's lawn then plugged into an outside 120V outlet on that person's house to recharge his Tesla — for 12 hours.

Homeowner Phil Fraumeni called the police.

The electric car was not stolen and they tracked down the address of the owner.

A young man showed up and explained that he was visiting a friend in the neighbourhood when the Tesla battery died. The estimated cost of the stolen electricity was about $2. (Via jalopnik.com)

IQ, EQ, AQ

People have all sorts of different abilities that contribute to how "smart" they are, and most of those things have little to do with how well they did in school or what their IQ is, or even their EQ. But maybe your AQ (Adaptability quotient) is the latest marker of success. Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggests three elements can help: keeping an open mind, so you see the world with fresh eyes and remain open to possibilities; keeping an open heart, so you can try to see any situation through another person's eyes; and keeping an open will, letting go of identity and ego to sit with the discomfort of the unknown. (Via BBC)

The worst people in the history of songs

1. The couple in the Pina Colada song. They deserve their pain.

2. Jolene. Obviously.

3. The creepy git who is bugging Eileen when she's clearly said "No".

4. Luka's husband. That guy needs to be walked into a door.

5. The people who didn't go to Eleanor Rigby's funeral.

6. The bro in Billy Joel's You May Be Right is exhausting.

7. All these decades later and the guy still hasn't named his desert horse.

8. Ruby should've never taken her love to town while her Vietnam Vet husband is in his wheelchair at home!

9. The guy who's telling his girlfriend "I don't want clever conversation, I love you just the way you are"

10. Cecilia's not great, either. You can't wait for your man to come back from washing his face before pulling someone else into bed with you?

11. Whoever Gloria Gaynor is singing to in I Will Survive?

12. Papa (the rolling stone). And he never worked, a day in his life.

(Via Tod Goldberg @todgoldberg)