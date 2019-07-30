Gordon Ramsay is under fire for shooting a goat in New Zealand on his new TV show.

Ramsay has been called "the worst" and accused of "profiting from the misery, suffering and murder of innocent animals" after eating the goat in his new series, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.

The series follows the celebrity chef as he "embarks on anthropology-through-cuisine expeditions to explore the people, places and flavours the world has to offer".

The series kicked off in Peru before bringing Ramsay to our very own South Island, where he aimed to "discover the secrets of Maori cuisine".

He navigated the bush with chef Monique Fiso and quickly learned the NZ forest is "not like a supermarket aisle". Things escalated from flora to fauna however, when Fiso sent Ramsay off to kill a mountain goat.

After shooting the goat, Ramsay served it up with a fuchsia berry chutney and roast salad.

In this behind-the-scenes look at next week's episode, @GordonRamsay gives a quick overview of how to cook goat in a traditional New Zealand hāngi. Missed last night's episode? Catch up on demand now: https://t.co/I7zkhIutC2 #Uncharted pic.twitter.com/jhUYdyWh5m — Nat Geo Channel (@NatGeoChannel) July 22, 2019

Those eating it said it was "perfect", those watching it were far less impressed.

One user tweeted: "Yes National Geographic keep profiting from this planet, keep sending these 'cooks'… around the world to keep killing all types of animals... cows, pigs, chickens, goats. All in the name of $$$$$$$. Shame on you."

Another added: "He's picking up where Anthony Bourdain left off. I am sure he'll have the same nasty vitriol that Anthony had against vegans".

And another mused: "Just another thoughtless and cruel person, profiting from the fear, misery, suffering and murder of innocent animals".

One woman simply tweeted: "@GordonRamsay I hate you and your uncharted show... saw you just shoot a goat!! You are the worst."

Ramsay also cooked and ate guinea pigs in Peru for the show.