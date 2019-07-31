VERONICA MARS

(Neon)

Fans of this classic teen noir cult favourite rejoice – the long-awaited fourth season of Veronica Mars is finally here.

Picking up 12 years after season three's series finale and five years after the 2014 stand-alone film, the new series finds Veronica (‎Kristen Bell) living with husband Logan in the seaside community of Neptune, where she continues to solve mysteries with her dad, sheriff-turned-private-investigator Keith.

Mars tackles her darkest case yet after the murders of visiting Spring-breakers threaten the seaside town's tourism industry. Hired to find a victim's killer, Mars Investigations is drawn into an intriguing mystery that sees Neptune's wealthy elites pitted against the blue-collar community who rely on the busy summer trading season.

All eight episodes of the new season will be available to stream from tomorrow (August 2).

OTHERHOOD

(Netflix)



Three empty nesters, feeling marginalised and forgotten on Mother's Day, embark on a road trip to New York to reconnect with their adult sons.

The trip sees the long-time best friends Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman) learn their children are not the only ones needing change in their lives. Their journey of rediscovery forces the trio to re-examine their relationships with their kids, friends, significant others and ultimately, themselves.

Written and directed by Cindy Chupack (Sex and the City), Otherhood is a touching, hilarious and honest exploration of life after the kids have flown the coop. Available to stream from tomorrow (August 2).

HARLOTS

(Lightbox)



Set in 18th-century London, Samantha Morton stars as Margaret Wells, a brothel owner and mother to two daughters, Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay) and Lucy (Eloise Smyth). When Margaret's business comes under threat from ruthless rival madam, Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville), their dispute sparks a war over the city's illicit yet most profitable trade – sex.

Margaret won't sit back and let her business be overrun but her refusal to back down puts everything at risk – including her family.

Created by Moira Buffini and Alison Newman, who also serve as executive producers, the series was inspired by Hallie Rubenhold's The Covent Garden Ladies. Streaming now with new episodes from season three premiering each Monday.

CITY ON A HILL

(Neon)



Set in the early 90s, this Boston-based crime drama sees Kevin Bacon star as a hardened FBI investigator who surprisingly pairs up with a hotshot district attorney from Brooklyn (Aldis Hodge) to bring down a gang of armed car robbers from Charlestown.

Their investigation grows to encompass and ultimately transform, for the better, Boston's criminal justice system, which had built a reputation for tolerating – if not embracing racism and corruption.

Created by Chuck McLean, City on a Hill is the brainchild of Ben Affleck, who together with friend and Massachusetts native, Matt Damon, serves as the show's producer.