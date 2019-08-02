Tom Augustine talks with film-maker Mark Albiston about his documentary, Billy and the Kids - and why it was vital to make it.


If you're wondering what kind of a man boxing gym owner and trainer Billy Graham is, film-maker Mark Albiston has a story for that. It involves a run-down town hall and some purple paint. The hall in the Lower Hutt suburb of Naenae needed a new coat. The boards were rotting and falling apart. The local council wasn't interested in helping, so Graham began painting it himself. "He just went and did it," says Albiston. Purple was

Related articles: