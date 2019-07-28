Social media has been lighting up as many famous faces travel to Mangere to show their support for, and solidarity with, the Ihumātao protesters over the disputed 32ha of land.

Musicians, actors, newsreaders and poets have all shared photos and commentary from the land rights protest, which aims to preserve the land by preventing a housing development.

The farmland holds special significance as it is believed to be one of the first places in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) where Māori settled.

Stan Walker has been a major supporter and performed for the protesters last night.

Beautiful rendition of Don't Dream It's Over by Stan Walker performing on the blockade at Ihumātao this evening. pic.twitter.com/SGKGBiSKV7 — John Darroch (@politicalpraxis) July 27, 2019



Actor Russell Crowe was there in spirit, showing his support from across the ditch.

Kia ora, Kia pai.

He kaha ake te wai i te toka. https://t.co/kj9i84rpTH — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 26, 2019

The Project's Kanoa Lloyd has also been a regular visitor at the site, posting some stunning photos from multiple days.



A free concert at the site on Saturday attracted performers like JessB, Troy Kingi and NRG Rising amongst others. The award winning Ladi6 was the headliner but unfortunately her set was thwarted by technical difficulties. But that did not stop her from encouraging her fanbase to join her at the site.

JessB, however, was able to perform and posted a powerful image from the protest.



Rapper turned poet and novelist Tourettes was inspired by his time at the site.

I’ve been to a lot of protests and occupations over the years, but nothing that's had the feeling of solidarity and aroha like what’s happening out at Ihumātao. pic.twitter.com/2nv5IbfOsT — Dominic Hoey (@Tourettesone) July 28, 2019

The protest continues but there are hopes of a resolution as the Auckland Council, Fletcher Building, local iwi, the Government and protest group Soul (Save Our Unique Landscape) have all agreed to meet in the coming days. At the urging of PM Jacinda Adern all construction has been halted.