Armie Hammer has sparked a massive furor on Twitter after posting a video of his son with an unfortunate hashtag.

The star's two-year-old seems to be teething, and as a result he's putting all manner of things in his mouth - including his dad's toes.

Hammer posted a cute video on his Instagram stories at the weekend of his son munching on his big toe.

He joked: "This happened for a solid seven minutes #footfetishonfleek".

Fans were quick to slam the star, to the point where he eventually took the video down.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Not only have I seen toddlers before, I had two who I never allowed to suck my toe or any other other part of my body unlike Armie Hammer who videotaped it and showed it to the world, even captioned fetish with it. If that is not sick to you, then I don't know what is."

And another said: "I know kids are...weird. I know that. But I wouldn't post a video of them doing something weird and call it a "FETISH" IN THE CAPTION. Do not ascribe your toddler son's odd toe-chewing behavior to a "foot fetish".

Armie Hammer's son stuck in his teething phase. Photo / Instagram

However, some came to Hammer's defense, saying the video "isn't even that bad".

One wrote: "This wasn't even in a sexual way. Kids do these things all the time like when they suck on the pacifier is it sexual??"

Hammer's wife Elizabeth Chambers responded to the backlash with a comment on a blog post by Perez Hilton, in which he polled his followers on the video's level of appropriateness.

She wrote: "It wasn't seven minutes… more like five seconds

"Our son likes to play with people's feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke,

"Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A's part, but I can assure you that our children's safety and well-being is always our first priority."

Armie and Elizabeth also share daughter Harper, four.