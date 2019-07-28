Right royal wedding hitches

Fairytale wedding that wasn't.
Thirty-eight years ago, Prince Charles married Lady Diana at St Paul's Cathedral in London in front of 3500 guests. Diana accidentally changed the order of Charles' names during her vows, saying "Philip Charles Arthur George" instead of the correct "Charles Philip Arthur George". She did not promise to "obey" him as part of the traditional vows. That word was eliminated at the couple's request, which caused a sensation at the time. The wedding gift included an "all-wool broadloom carpet" from New Zealand. Charles also made an error. He said he would offer her "thy goods" instead

It's no cruise being clown

Looking for Jacinta

Spending pennies in telephone boxes

