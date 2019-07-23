A British tourist knocked out Future's bodyguard in a shocking attack in Ibiza.

The sickening incident, which took place at Ibiza International Airport, was caught on camera as a man appeared to slam something over the head of the rapper's security team leaving him lying on the floor face-down unconscious.

The attacker then ran towards the camera squealing as the man behind the lens said: "Future's guy is out. Future's bodyguard, he's sleeping... After all the hard talk you know. He got sparked. No way. No way."

He then panned the camera towards Future and said: "Check Future though. He took a back seat you know, he thought, 'F**k that, I ain't f***ing with those UK n***ers.'"

The bodyguard is then seen coming round as people rush to fix the cut on his head.

It's believed the man and his friends - thought to be around a group of 10 in total - became disgruntled when they were refused a selfie with the 35-year-old rapper at the terminal because he was too tired from travelling.

However, Future told TMZ.com "Basically these fake goons ask to suck my d**k for a picture I told 'em NOOOOO...apparently they get angry and do sum sucker s***.

"I left the airport, they edit the video they filmed and sent it to blogs real real tough guys... What they did to security I didn't see period, I'm not a witness to anything...leave me out (of) anything have to with this incident."

The incident comes just weeks after rapper A$AP Rocky was thrown into a Swedish jail after he was arrested on suspicion of assault following a street fight between him, his entourage and another man.

Just before A$AP's arrest, the Praise the Lord hitmaker shared footage of the brawl on his Instagram account, which showed him attempting to break up the fight.

He accompanied the footage with the caption: "SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK (sic)"

The video showed A$AP stay calm throughout the row as he told one of the men to calm down after he slapped his security guard over the head with headphones.

He said: "We don't want to fight y'all, we not trying to go to jail."

When the man asked for the headphones back, the 30-year-old rap star said: "I understand but you hit him with it."

He then said directly to the camera: "Just for the cameras, we don't want no problems with these boys, they keep following us."

-Bang! Showbiz