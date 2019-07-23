Men, please take a seat

Ian Hickton was staying at an Airbnb when he noticed the list of bathroom rules. The first rule asks that guests "please try your best to use the washbasin without splashing the mirror". However, in addition to keeping the mirror clean, the owner also asks that guests follow strict steps when showering.

"Before taking a shower, please lay the provided floor mat on the floor," the list reads. "When finished please put it back on the radiator to dry. If you are likely to splash the floor when using the washbasin, please do the same

Now that's a stupid idea ...

Potential gold in tooth

Related articles: