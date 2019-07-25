PURE (TVNZ OnDemand)

This bold and not-at-all-safe-for-work series follows the life and - incredibly trying - times of Marnie, a young woman who's just moved to London in an effort to confront her OCD head on. Her disorder means she has obsessive and disturbing sexual thoughts, which make it difficult to maintain relationships, hold down a job or even catch up with her own family. Pure is wonderfully risque and hilarious, while also offering insight to a rarely explored mental illness. Full season available now.

*Warning: Adult content



QUEER EYE (Netflix)

The Fab 5 are back for a fourth season of makeover goodness and this time they're getting personal; the first episode sees our beloved lifestyle gurus head to Jonathan Van Ness' old school to makeover a former teacher. But although some have accused the guys of watering down the series' purpose, this season still gets into some tough subjects, including one particularly confronting episode in which Karamo brings a disabled shooting victim face to face with his shooter to gain closure. The full season is available now.



SUITS: JESSICA PEARSON (Neon)

No doubt cashing in on the hype around Suits courtesy of Meghan Markle the now Duchess of Sussex, Suits has launched its spinoff series centred around the series' most fierce badass, Jessica Pearson. In Suits, Jessica was the powerhouse leader of her law firm before being disbarred, and the new series follows her as she navigates her new life in Chicago, where she's taken on a new position as the city mayor's new right-hand fixer. Rather than taking on wealthy executives, Jessica now faces off against Chicago's most dangerous. Streaming weekly.

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (Netflix)

Orange is the New Black was part of Netflix's very first slew of original series and was a game changer in the media landscape, both for its diverse female cast and its unflinching take on the American prisons. Now it's coming to an end. After first meeting Piper when she went to prison, we follow her through the show's seventh and final season as she navigates her newfound freedom, dealing with the struggles of probation, landing a minimum-wage job, borrowing money and trying to stay connected with her wife. Say farewell to this Netflix classic with new episodes dropping tomorrow.