Sam Smith has unveiled the music video for his stunning new song How Do You Sleep – and it turns out the clip has a Kiwi connection.

The impressive dance moves in the video were choreographed by none other than New Zealand's own Parris Goebel.

The music video - which features the lyrics "Baby how do you sleep when you lie to me? / All that shame and all that danger / I'm hoping that my love will keep you up tonight" - sees the British pop star being dragged into a dance floor before being joined by a crew of male back-up dancers.

Taking to Instagram, Parris praised Sam on his exceptional dance skills.

"Congratulations Sam Smith, you killed it babe and you are officially a dancer," she wrote.

In another post, Paris also thanked Sam for the experience, writing: "Thank you to my darling Sam Smith for not only bringing me on board to choreograph this but for being such an amazing person and friend. I'm so proud of you for sharing this side of you with the world, you are stunning. Thank you to my amazing dancers, my muses that killed it."

Since its release, the How Do You Sleep music video has received more than 20 million views on YouTube.

The pair have been teasing the collaboration for some time, posting photos together last month.

"The kids aren't ready hunny," Parris captioned a photo of her and Sam posing in a dance studio in June, likely while they were preparing for Sam's music video.

This isn't the first superstar Parris has worked with either. The Kiwi dance legend has also worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Ciara, Kanye West, Little Mix and Janet Jackson, among others.

Meanwhile, Sam revealed that he felt "overwhelmed" by the positive response the music video has received, sharing in a video on Twitter that dancing is something he has been "very scared to do for such a long time".

"I'm completely overwhelmed right now," Sam told his 7.99 million follows.

"To dance in the video and to start showing this side of myself has been something I've been very scared to do for such a long time, so seeing all of you messaging and enjoying this ... it really, really means the world to me, so thank you much for watching this and listening to this."

This article originally appeared on The Hits and is republished here with permission.