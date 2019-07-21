NZ starts to feel lucky

Thirty-two years ago today, Kiwis queued outside Lotto outlets for the first time, hoping to net the first-division prize in the first draw of $360,000 ($725,000 in today's terms). Each Saturday night, "The Barrel" would decide someone's fortune with the flick of a switch in the live Lotto draw hosted by Doug Harvey and Ann Wilson. Four people claimed first division that night, each winning $89,952. Two months later, some wag tried a little fraud — sending in a current ticket on which the winning numbers had been cut and pasted with scissors and glue.

Man management

Moon landing happened too

Related articles: