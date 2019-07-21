The addition of a cleverly designed roof has made the Pop-up Globe impervious to Auckland's weather, which means a winter Shakespeare season is now afoot.

It hasn't caused any serious harm to the remarkable intimacy of the already iconic venue. Indeed, it is difficult to think of a better place to chase away the winter blues.

First up, the contrasting extremes of Shakespeare's vision are crammed together in Twelfth Night with riotous buffoonery, exquisite poetry, brutal cruelty, farce, pathos, philosophical speculations and bawdy humour all jostling for attention. Dr Miles Gregory's finely judged direction somehow manages to hit the mark

