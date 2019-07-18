Universal has debuted the first trailer for the film adaptation of the beloved musical Cats, revealing a star-studded cast playing anthropomorphic animated felines.

Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, James Corden and Rebel Wilson star in the musical, directed by Tom Hooper (The Danish Girl, Les Misérables).

The trailer reveals each actor in their feline role, with Dench playing a gender-flipped Old Deuteronomy, Swift playing Bombalurina and McKellen as Gus The Theatre Cat.

As revealed by a behind-the-scenes featurette released yesterday, the film used enormously scaled sets so that the human actors appeared cat-sized. Motion capture filming was blended with "digital fur technology" to create the feline characters.

Advertisement

Famous cat-lover Swift shared the trailer on her Twitter account, writing: "I am a cat now and somehow that was everything".

I am a cat now and somehow that was everything #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/80gZHpvzMW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 18, 2019

Cats is expected in cinemas this Christmas.