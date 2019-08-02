Naomi Watts plays Gretchen Carlson in The Loudest Voice — the new series about the rise and fall of Roger Ailes, former CEO of Fox News.

What are the challenges and responsibilities of telling Gretchen Carlson's story?

There's always pressure playing a real-life person. Particularly when they're still alive. It's such an important story, particularly from her point of view, because she inadvertently brought on the #MeToo movement. She had to endure so much: she was bullied, squashed emotionally, sexually harassed and backed into a corner in a way. Roger Ailes was a very powerful man. So, to see her

Related articles: