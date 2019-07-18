It seems that some of music's best-known lyrics are still causing confusion, as a revealing Twitter thread proves that many people have been singing the words all wrong for years.

High profile journalist Emily Nussbaum, who serves as the TV Critic for The New Yorker, kicked off the thread which has garnered 9,400 responses to date, according to the Daily Mail.

Famed lyrics from songs like Outkast's Hey Ya, T.L.C's Waterfalls and Sexual Healing by the late soul legend Marvin Gaye were just some of the lines causing confusion.

Please tweet your worst musical misunderstanding — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) July 16, 2019

Many users took to social media to share phrases they misunderstood when listening to songs out of context for the first time - like Lee Ann Roberts, who mistook Faith Hill's "This kiss, this kiss" refrain for "biscuits, biscuits" when she heard it in a fast food restaurant.

Advertisement

The thread revealed that many people deciphered similarly wrong meanings from the same songs - such as Elton John's Tiny Dancer, which was perceived by countless people as "Hold me closer Tony Danza".

My son only just discovered that “I’ll never be your beast of burden” are the true words to what he thought was “I’ll never be obese like Bernard.” — Dr Julia Baird (@bairdjulia) July 16, 2019

Other lyrics, such as "I'll never be your beast of burden" by the Rolling Stones were interpreted in multiple incorrect forms - including "I'll never be obese like Bernard" and "I'll never be your big Suburban".

“I remove umbilicals... where you from?... you sexy thang...” 🤣 @OutspokenE — PineAppleZipCode✨ (@Gioiosa707) July 16, 2019

Many people joked at their friends and family members mistaking lyrics, recalling hilarious moments when they first heard them singing the wrong words.

Some people, like journalist and podcast host Ahmed Ali Akbar, defended their mix ups by saying they were too young to comprehend the real meaning at the time of the song's release.

Akbar revealed that as a kid he has mistaken the line Don't go chasing waterfalls from T.L.C's popular track of the same name as "Go go Jason waterfalls".

Other "oops" moments involved mixing up musicians or thinking that someone's name implied it was a duo.

van morrison is not the same person as morrissey — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) July 16, 2019

Several people owned up to thinking that Elton John and Olivia Newton John referred to "Elt and John" and "Olivia, Newt and John" respectively.

A handful of users also admitted to thinking that Pink Floyd was the name of one singer, and for confusing former The Smiths frontman Morrissey and Northern Irish singer Van Morrison. Interestingly, Brown Eyed Girl crooner Van Morrison was also mixed up with hard rock band Van Halen.

A New York-based user named Kathleen Schmidt revealed a red-faced moment that still haunts her, whereby her soon-to-be husband called her out for thinking that the titular lyrics to iconic 1969 track Penny Lane by The Beatles was actually saying "Aunt Elaine".

British punk band The Clash also seem to have caused much confusion, with Twitter users declaring they taught the lyrics to Rock The Casbah were "rock the cat box", "lock the cashbox" and "f**k the cash bar".

That iconic The Clash bop ‘Lock The Cashbox’ — Laura Moran (@LauraAMoran) July 16, 2019

In another case of mistaken identity, artist Pierick Smith in Indiana taught that Eddie Lee Ivory was the real star behind Stevie Wonder's Ebony and Ivory track.