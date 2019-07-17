The actress received her seventh nomination for playing Selina Meyer. If she wins, she will have claimed the most Emmys of any actor.

HBO's acclaimed political satire Veep may have come to an end after seven seasons this spring — but with an Emmy nomination for best comedy and a seventh acting nomination for Julia Louis-Dreyfus for her portrayal of Selina Meyer, the show still has plenty of reason to celebrate.

Louis-Dreyfus has won best actress in a comedy six times as the show's vice president (or president, or candidate, depending on which season you're watching), the most by a

