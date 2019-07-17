Game of Thrones is leading the charge towards the 2019 Emmy Awards with a record-setting 32 nominations - but not everyone believes the HBO fantasy show deserves such fanfare.

Given the final season was so controversial and unpopular with many fans, the New York Post reports some of the choices within these categories have already sparked heated debate online.

"Emmy folks nominate the series finale of Game of Thrones, possibly the worst episode in the whole series, for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series," one fan posted on Twitter.

Another said, "LMFAOOOO THE GAME OF THRONES SERIES FINALE GOT AN EMMY NOMINATION FOR OUTSTANDING WRITING. The #Emmys are a F**KING JOKE"

Despite the furore, it's debatable whether or not the show's finale, The Iron Throne, was the worst episode of the entire series, with the sixth episode of season five, Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken, widely regarded as another low point.

Criticism of the show's swag of Emmy nominations comes after fans complained long and hard after the show's finale, with a petition calling for a re-shoot of the entire eighth season falling short of one million signatures.

The online petition 'Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers' surged from 10,000 supporters to 930,000 in just three days.

Despite being the world's most-watched TV show, a huge number of the once loyal fanbase agreed, calling the final season "too Hollywood", "incoherent", and "inconsistent".

The petition claimed incompetent writing "ruined" the final season, insisting, "This series deserves a final season that makes sense."

It remains to be seen whether the Emmy's judges can look past the controversy and how many of the show's nominations result in gongs.