There have been half a dozen or so live-action adaptations of classic Disney animated movies in recent times – including two already this year. But The Lion King feels different.

For one thing, it's the most recent Disney classic to be subjected to the live-action treatment – the generation that grew up on the 1994 original is still very much a vocal part of the cinema-going audience. They can still feel the love tonight, and probably have on multiple nights since 1994.

Secondly, it's the first live-action version of a Disney animation to feature no human characters at all. Representing