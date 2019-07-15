Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has addressed the rumours and speculation about his character's sexuality.

Many people believe Will, his character, is gay after a pointed scene in the latest third season of Netflix's hit show.

In the scene Will is arguing with his friend Mike over the amount of time his pal is spending with his girlfriend. During the exchange Mike fires back angrily saying, "It's not my fault you don't like girls".

This has been interpreted this as Mike's way of saying that he knows Will is gay. Schnapp, however, has his own interpretation of that scene, saying the argument is over Mike not wanting to play games with him anymore.

Advertisement

"I kind of just interpret it like he's not ready to grow up and he doesn't really want to move on to dating and relationships yet," he explained. "He still wants to be a kid and play in the basement like he did in old times."

A large part of his arrested development, according to Schnapp, is that he was the only one of the gang to be trapped in the horror world of the Upside Down.

"While all the characters were out developing and growing up, Will was in the Upside Down and he was alone there, not interacting with or connected to his friends or the rest of the world," he said."And when he got back, he expected everything to just go back to how it was before, how it was when he was normal and when he was a kid and he wanted to go back to the basement and play D&D."

Theories on Will's sexuality are nothing new, with Schnapp being asked about it way back in season one of the show. At that time he said that Will being "gay or not is besides the point,".