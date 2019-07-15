The two living Beatles reunited to jam out a couple of songs at a concert on Saturday night.

On the final night of his latest world tour Paul McCartney had something very special in store for the 58,000 fans who had crowded into Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium to see him.

About halfway through the gig the Beatles bassist invited Beatles drummer Ringo Starr to take up residence behind the kit.

Variety reported that McCartney introduced his former bandmate by saying, "a surprise for us, a surprise for you, a surprise for everyone — ladies and gentlemen, the one and only Ringo Starr."

Advertisement

After Starr walked out he turned to him and asked, "Are you ready to rock?".

Starr replied in the affirmative. 'Ready to rock,' he said. 'Peace and love, everybody.'

He then flashed his trademarked peace symbols and said, "(They're) bringing out me drums," as roadies wheeled his kit onto the stage. He then took his place on his drum stool and proceeded to rock out the Beatles classics Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band and Helter Skelter.

But Starr wasn't the only surprise guest waiting in the wings. Later, the Eagles guitar wild man Joe Walsh was called on stage to perform the triple solo of Abby Road's climactic song, The End.