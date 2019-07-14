The Chase

star Anne Hegerty has expressed fears for the health of the hit TV show's host Bradley Walsh – who promptly hit back by suggesting she "take a look in the mirror".

Hegerty is concerned for Walsh's wellbeing due to his workaholic nature and hectic schedule.

"I worry about him having a heart attack," she said in an interview with Mail Online.

Walsh may appreciate the fact Hegerty is looking out for him, but said his co-star should worry about her own health.

"I think Anne should take a look in the mirror," was his cheeky reply.

However, The Governess proved she has no problems laughing at herself, after a behind-the-scenes incident left her red-faced.

The Chase host Bradley Walsh, centre, and the Chasers.

Hegerty revealed her lack of basic technological know-how after an engineer came to her aid, to investigate why she was unable to watch a live-feed of The Chase from her dressing room.

Her problem was quickly fixed when the engineer took hold of the television plug and inserted it into the wall.

"Well that was embarrassing," Hegerty told Mail Online. "I must admit I didn't check that the thing was plugged in.

"You see, I'm only clever about certain things."

Meanwhile, fellow co-star Mark Labbett, aka The Beast, has surprised his 113,000 Twitter followers by revealing his previous job was as a netball coach.

Labbett tweeted, before it was played, that he hoped yesterday's Cricket World Cup final would be the first of three sporting deciders between England and New Zealand this year, and backed his nation to have it over the Kiwis.

"I am hoping that 2019 could be the year of #ENGvNZ world finals. Netball, Cricket, Rugby Union....like a good Guinness I hope white will be on top of Black in all of them :)," Labbett wrote.

Former England Olympic sprinter Katharine Merry replied explaining he could enjoy all the Netball World Cup action via Sky Sports before he replied: "As a former school netball coach (!) looking forward to it :)"

* The Chase screens on TVNZ 1 weekdays.