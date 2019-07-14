Cory Monteith fans have marked the anniversary of the actor's tragic death, six years after he passed away.

Monteith died unexpectedly at the age of 31 on July 13, 2013.

In his memory, thousands of fans have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the late star.

"We're not very fine, but we go on," wrote one user. "We're watching Glee again, we think of you. Lea is happily married, Jenna and Kevin still work together, Darren won many awards, Chris is a bestselling author ... we're fine but we miss you."

"I can't believe its been six years," said another. "Cory's death was the first celebrity death that really shook me. Cory Monteith played one of the biggest characters of my youth, and help teach me so much. Glee was never the same without you. Gone too young."

"Today we remember the good that you brought, all the laughs that you caused, and all the smiles that you spread. thank you for making the world smile, Cory. Love & miss you always," wrote another.

One fan spoke about the impact his character on Glee, Finn Hudson, had on their adolescent years.

"Glee, and namely Finn Hudson, were a huge part of my growing adolescent years. Losing Cory Monteith felt like losing a part of my childhood. I'm so thankful for the happiness he brought me and will forever miss him."

The Canadian actor was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room six years ago. Toxicology reports found Monteith died as a result of a combination of heroin and alcohol in his system. Authorities ruled the death as accidental.

Earlier in 2013, Monteith had checked into rehab over substance abuse issues, which dated back to his teenage years.

