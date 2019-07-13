Star Trek actress Stephanie Niznik had died at 52, according to Variety.

The publication reported the actress died unexpectedly on June 23 in California.

Niznik is best known for her role on Everwood, in which she played Nina Feeney from 2002-2006.

She played Perim in the 1998 film Star Trek: Insurrection, and later appeared in Star Trek: Enterprise.

Advertisement

She also appeared in TV shows Nash Bridges and Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman before a recurring role on Diagnosis Murder. She also had a role in Life is Wild and was a guest star on Lost, NCIS and CSI: Miami.

Niznik was also known for her volunteer work with hunger, children and animal rescue organisations.

She is survived by her mother, stepfather, brother, sister-law, niece and nephews, aunt and uncle, and her dogs Nucleus and Jake.