It was his last turn in the iconic role of Iron Man - and it appears Robert Downey Jr was payed handsomely for his send-off in Avengers: Endgame.

A report from Forbes revealed that in addition to Downey Jr's upfront salary of US$20 million ($30m), the actor negotiated a deal to receive 8% of Avengers: Endgame's profits.

With Endgame earning about US$700m ($1.052b) in profits from its US$2.7b ($4.059b) box office intake, Downey Jr took an extra US$55m ($83m) - bringing his total Endgame earnings to nearly US$75m ($113m).

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame. Photo / supplied

Endgame's insane box office intake makes it the second-highest grossing film of all time, second only to James Cameron's Avatar (2009).

Advertisement

Downey Jr was already the highest-paid actor in Endgame, earning US$5m more than his co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans.

According to IndieWire, Downey Jr's salary for his first appearance as Iron Man in 2008 was just US$500,000.