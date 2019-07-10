Rose Matafeo is joining the new season of the UK's popular comedy game show, Taskmaster.

To announce the news the comedian posted an all-caps tweet saying, "MY TIME STARTS NOW' with a video of her appearing in a promo for the show.

MY TIME STARTS NOW https://t.co/45hfdVZR1w — Rose Matafeo (@Rose_Matafeo) July 10, 2019



On social media posting in all-caps is traditionally used for emphasis and/or to express that the poster is shouting at the reader in either anger or excitement. We imagine it is the latter that Matafeo was expressing here.

The Edinburgh Comedy Award winner has reason to be excited. Taskmaster is a ratings smash for the UK channel Dave and will she her competing in crazy tasks against the likes of David Baddiel, Jo Brand, Katy Wix and Ed Gamble. The hosts remain Greg Davies and series creator Alex Horne.

While Taskmaster announced the contestants for this ninth season of the show, the release date was listed only as 'Coming soon'.

Taskmaster currently screens on TVNZ Duke, and is available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand, giving us every reason to believe New Zealander's will be able to cheer Rose on through the competition.

As the name of the show suggests the group compete in various absurd tasks, such as emptying a bath quickly or impressing a mayor in 20 minutes, and win points based on creativity and completion.

The Times previously described the game show as "funny, revealing, and glorious" in a five star review.