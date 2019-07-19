James Nokise on addiction and why eating fried chicken in the shower is a good idea.

PRIDE
A couple of years ago you were a rising star on the comedy scene and now you've won the Fred Award at the NZ International Comedy Festival. How does that shift feel?
When I was really young in comedy I read an article by Dave Chappelle in Time magazine and he said, "Before you check anyone else, you have to check yourself." It was a rule for writing comedy and I think that it's true outside of writing. We have such an egotistical