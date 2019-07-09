COMMENT:

"It's not up to Māori and people of colour to educate Pākehā people about racism," says the University of Waikato's Dr Arama Rata in TVNZ 1's new documentary That's A Bit Racist.

"It's something Pākehā people should be doing amongst themselves."

She's quite right, of course. And if any Pākehā do want a crash course in all the elements of racism that probably fly under their radar every day, they could do worse than watching this very slick and carefully considered show.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Covering many of the factors that are part of both day-to-day and institutional racism in New Zealand,

Related articles: