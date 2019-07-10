Down a nondescript road in Auckland's Newmarket, the interior of a warehouse has been transformed into a country pub. Drunken revellers are milling about and swaying to non-existent music, while rugby trophies and shields adorn the walls. A woozy Hayley Sproull leans back and falls off her chair. She gets back up. She falls off again.

There's a party tonight in Crawdon, the fictional town in which Three's brand-new sitcom, Golden Boy, is set. The series follows Mitch (Sproull), a budding journalist who begrudgingly returns to her hometown after her a failed attempt at life in the big city.
