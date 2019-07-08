Those who binge-watched the latest season of Stranger Things will have been introduced to the show's newest character, Robin.

It turns out many are only just clicking on to the fact that the newcomer, who works alongside Steve at the ice-cream store Scoops Ahoy in the show, is played by actress Maya Hawke - the daughter of A-listers Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

Maya Hawke's parents are stars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. Photo / Getty Images

The 20-year-old looks just like her famous parents, with many pointing out how much she resembles a young Uma Thurman, who was a teenager in the 80s.

Maya Hawke closely resembles a young Uma Thurman. Photo / Getty Images

Proud dad, Ethan – who separated from Uma in 2005 after seven years of marriage – took to Instagram to congratulate his daughter on her part in Stranger Things, calling her "the real thing".

Maya Hawke with her mother Uma Thurman. Photo / Getty Images

Alongside a video post of Maya, Ethan wrote: "Some of you may have missed her in last year's BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I'm her father.

"Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She's the real thing."

Stranger Things 3 is available to stream on Netflix now.

