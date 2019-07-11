The most wonderful time of year is upon us once again. No, Santa's not coming down the chimney just yet but for Kiwi cinephiles the arrival of the New Zealand International Film Festival is its very own festive event. It can be tough to know what's hot from year to year – and 2019's selection is particularly fantastic. Here are a few highlights from the programme that simply can't be missed.

Film-maker focus: These are the latest offerings from major film-makers around the world – the jewels in any programme's crown. There are a few truly exciting stand-outs this

Related articles: