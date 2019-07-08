Musician Moana Maniapoto hosts a new current affairs show on Māori TV, Te Ao with Moana. The lifelong activist says radical change is still needed for the sakes of Māori and the environment.

1 You've done four shows of Te Ao with Moana so far. How's it going?

It's challenging, very intense, exciting and nerve-wracking. It was a big surprise when Māori TV asked me. I'm very conscious I'm not a journalist. But Māori journalists are few and far between - many have moved on to jobs for ministers, agencies or iwi - so I try to get over my

