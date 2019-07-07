Hollywood star Adam Sandler has taken to social media to pay tribute to his former co-star Cameron Boyce, after the 20-year-old died suddenly on Saturday.

The actor, who starred in the Descendants and Jessie, died as a result of a seizure brought on by an "ongoing medical condition", according to a statement from the Boyce family.

Sandler had grown close to Boyce after the pair had worked together on the popular comedy movies Grown Ups (2010) and Grown Ups 2 (2013). Sandler had played the father of Boyce's character, Kethie Feder, in the two films.

Cameron Boyce and Adam Sandler worked together on the two Grown Ups movies. Photo / Getty Images.

"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around," Sandler wrote on Instagram today.

"Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world," Sandler's post continued.

"Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.‬"

The Boyce family statement explained Boyce had: "passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Boyce had his first break in 2011 when he won the role of Luke Ross on the Disney Channel hit Jessie, opposite Debby Ryan. He also starred in the made-for-TV Descendents films.

Those roles came after he had first appeared in the 2008 music video for US rock band Panic! at the Disco's song That Green Gentleman, before he went on to feature in the supernatural horror Mirrors and prime time drama series General Hospital: Night Shift.

My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce. Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together./1 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

Charles Esten, who played the father of Boyce's character on Jessie, also penned a lengthy and emotional tribute to his former co-star.

"My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce," Charles Esten wrote on Twitter. "Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together.

"It was a joy to work with him on JESSIE, as it was with all the wonderful young stars of that beloved show," he continued. "They were as close as actual brothers and sisters to one another, and still are, and my heart breaks for them today.

"Rest In Peace, Cameron. You will be dearly remembered, my friend, and you will be greatly missed."



Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Cameron Boyce. When we met I was taken aback by his energy and drive, his dedication to his craft and the sheer kindness he exuded. It was a joy to witness the man's skill. Sending love to his family and loved ones. — Hozier (@Hozier) July 7, 2019

Irish singer songwriter Hozier was another to pay tribute to the actor, who earlier this year had featured as a dancer, together with Christine Flores, in the music video for the single Almost (Sweet Music).

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Cameron Boyce," Hozier wrote. "When we met I was taken aback by his energy and drive, his dedication to his craft and the sheer kindness he exuded.

"It was a joy to witness the man's skill. Sending love to his family and loved ones."

British actor Gregg Sulkin also detailed the impact Boyce's passing had on him, tweeting how he was left "heartbroken" and "lost for words" after learning of his sudden death.

"I had known Cameron Boyce for many years. He was always polite," he wrote. "Always respectful and always a class act. In fact I was going to message him a couple weeks ago to tell him that I wanted to be in each other's lives more.



"Now I wish I had sent that message. Just so he personally knew how highly I thought of him and how much admiration I had for him. My heart goes out to his family & his close friends. Cameron, you were and still are a star. May god bless you in heaven. You will be missed down here."

Heartbroken. Lost for words. I had known Cameron Boyce for many years. He was always polite. Always respectful and always a class act. In fact I was going to message him a couple weeks ago to tell him that I wanted to be in each other’s lives more. — Gregg Sulkin (@greggsulkin) July 7, 2019