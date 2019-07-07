Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce has died at the age of 20.

The actor, who starred in the Descendants and Jessie, died as a result of a seizure brought on by an "ongoing medical condition" his family said.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," they said in a statement.

The Descendants stars (L-R): Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Sofie Arson. Photo / Getty Images

"He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Boyce found fame starring as Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek's son in Grown Ups, and Grown Ups two.

Boyce had his star break as the character Luke on Disney Channel hit Jessie, opposite Debby Ryan.

He also starred in the made-for-TV Descendents films.

A Disney Cahnnel spokesperson said: "From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world.

"As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples' lives through his humanitarian work.

Boyce on the set of Jessie. Photo / Getty Images

"He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.

Boyce with former Vice President Joe Biden at the 2019 Biden Courage Awards in March this year. Photo / Getty Images

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed."