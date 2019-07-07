Robbie Magasiva has spoken about the moment he learned his younger brother Pua had died - and his family's ongoing grief.

Pua, the 38-year-old actor and former Shortland Street star, was found dead at a central Wellington address in the early hours of Saturday, May 11.

Robbie Magasiva, a fellow actor who had starred with Pua on Shortland Street and Sione's Wedding, told Woman's Day of the moment he learned of his younger brother's death from Pua's twin Tanu, and had to then break the news to their parents.

"That wasn't a good phone call. When Dad answered, he was all chipper, and then I had to tell him and he started wailing.



"I'd never heard that before. In the background, I could hear Mum yelling, 'What's wrong, what's wrong?' And he had to tell her."

Robbie Magasiva has spoken out about his family's grief after losing his younger brother Pua. Photo / File

The death had hit their tight family hard.

"To be honest, life will never be the same for us," he told Woman's Day.

"Everyone is coping differently, but we are all grieving."

Born in Apia, Samoa, Pua Magasiva and his family moved to New Zealand when he was 2. He was raised in Wellington and attended St Patrick's College.

Magasiva rose to fame on Shortland Street where he played the much-loved role of nurse Vinnie Kruse between 2003-06 and then 2011-18.

He also had roles in the Power Rangers television series, Sione's Wedding and Outrageous Fortune.

Robbie and Pua Magasiva.

He co-hosted the breakfast show on Flava, a radio station owned by NZME, but left the show last year. NZME is the publisher of the Herald.

Magasiva, who has a young daughter from his first marriage, married Lizz Sadler in April last year, 18 months after meeting on Instagram.

Robbie Magasiva told Woman's Day there could have been warning signs that not all was well with his younger brother in recent times.

"When I was in Melbourne, I had reached out and said I was worried about him. I could foresee the fall. I'd suggested a counsellor, but he didn't want to hear it."

Robbie urged others to speak to each other and to check in on their friends.

"I guess if any good comes out of Pua's death, I urge you to surround yourselves with people you trust and check in on your mates," he told Woman's Day.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.