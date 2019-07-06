Kate Beckinsale is no stranger to trolls and is never one to shy away from her haters.

Just recently the Widow actress, 45, posted a self-deprecating picture to Instagram on Tuesday making fun of her gym attire, according to Page Six of the New York Post

"When anxious, wear at least two pairs of trousers and several bras just to tether anything that could panic and kick out," she wrote.

One commenter wrote back "you dress like a teenager but you're an older lady."

Beckinsale simply laughed it off: "Hahaha omg you're a hoot can we hang out."

When she was dating Pete Davidson, who is 20 years her junior, the British beauty was constantly shot down with comments about the age gap and their public affair.

However, skillfully responding to haters, she clapped back at actor David Spade's comment on a picture of herself playing with a cheetah cub.

"You like them young!" he joked, referencing to her romance with Pete Davidson. "(Now don't fight back and roast me just quietly stew and take the hit.)"

"@Davidspade never gonna happen grandpa," she responded.

Kate Beckinsale became the target of trolls when she was dating Pete Davidson, who is 20 years her junior. Photo / Supplied

Beckinsale and Davidson split in April.