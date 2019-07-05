A horror film that has been hailed by critics as a thrilling masterpiece has left some audience members feeling violently ill and unable to sleep.

Midsommar is director Ari Aster's follow up to last year's critically acclaimed debut Hereditary, starring Toni Collette.

Set during a nine-day pagan festival in Sweden, Midsommar has earned several five-star reviews from critics, including The Telegraph's Tim Robey, who called it "heroically upsetting".

"Sick but also beautiful, the film gets away with an impressively audacious running time, simply because it can. It dazzles you with dread," writes Robey.

Advertisement

Even the film's stars were traumatised by the final cut, with actor Will Poulter telling Vulture: "I was so f***ed up after watching it that I didn't sleep. It's maybe the most aggressive reaction I've ever had to a film."

Likewise, viewers have reported extreme reactions to the horror since it opened in cinemas, with many saying they were unable to sleep.

I was going to sleep tonight but after seeing #MIDSOMMAR I guess I'm just going to stare at the ceiling for hours trying to come to terms with what I just saw — Will 'I will fight the sun' Amos (@WillAmos1) July 3, 2019

just got back from seeing midsommar and i already know it's gonna be hard to sleep tonight — ele (@peachesvts) July 3, 2019

I just watched midsommar and now I want to cry myself to sleep — jenn👼🏼 (@jenn_xm) July 4, 2019

I went to sleep thinking about Midsommar.... and woke up thinking about Midsommar pic.twitter.com/EEpoWzx5d1 — Ryan 🎬 (@whittingham96) July 4, 2019

For anyone wanting to see #Midsommar , you should know a main theme is trauma and triggering of that trauma for the main character. I know I left the movie feeling kinda sick from a lot of it, especially the first 10min. No spoilers, good movie, just a lot to handle. — ᴊᴏɴɴʏ✨ (@JonnyTopsider) July 3, 2019

The film follows the story of an American couple on the rocks who decide to join a group of friends on a trip to a midsummer festival in an isolated Swedish village.

Set during the summer solstice, the film takes a sinister turn as the villagers involve the visitors in increasingly disturbing rituals.

The film's official trailer reveals graphic glimpses of disembowelment and violence, with all the horror carried out in broad daylight.

Meanwhile, some fans found the film to be a deeply moving experience away from the horror.

Just left Midsommar. Everyone is saying things like how it was sick and weird. Meanwhile, I cried because it had strong messages about connectedness, found family, empathy, and how entirely unempathetic we all are towards each other. It was a beautiful masterpiece. — 💀⚧Felix Flynn⚧💀 (@FrightfulFelix) July 4, 2019

Ari Aster is a cinematic force! Midsommar is a sick and depraved horror picture, that captivates with every beautifully twisted frame. It is a shocking analysis of mental illness, grief, modern youth, bad relationships and hardcore trauma. This picture had me rooted, do not miss. — Comrade Horns Up John Carpenter (@PupperNice) July 4, 2019

Aster made his directorial feature debut with Hereditary last year, which earned widespread infamy as one of the scariest films ever released.

Midsommar will be in New Zealand cinemas from August 8.