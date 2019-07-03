A cringeworthy scene in the original release of Toy Story 2 was quietly removed from Disney's re-release of the series last month, ReRelease.com found.

A short 20-second scene — featuring a leering doll named Stinky Pete offering twin Barbies parts in the next movie — shows Pete asking short skirt-clad twins: "So you two are absolutely identical?" The old prospector then laughs, grabs the hand of one Barbie and says, "You know, I'm sure I could get you a part in Toy Story 3."

When Pete realises the camera is on him, he says "I'm sorry, are we back?" nervously before shooing the girls out of his toy packaging.

The tone-deaf encounter evokes dozens of sexual misconduct claims against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The now-deleted scene is awkward because Pixar has a habit of running gaffe reels during the credits of its films based on real-life Hollywood stereotypes and gossip.

The above clip was still included in the 2010 Blu-ray version of the film but was removed from all 4K Blu-ray releases and new digital downloads, according to ReRelease.com.