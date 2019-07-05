It's no secret streaming is taking over the TV industry, but is traditional TV really as dead as we might think? With the likes of Disney and Apple taking on Netflix in the streaming wars, Siena Yates looks into the state of the industry and whether our local players can survive the fray.

While his flatmates were streaming the biggest show on Earth, Nick Jury turned a blind eye in favour of the strangest thing - regular TV.

When the 30-year-old moved into his Auckland flat, his housemates had never set up their television to receive traditional TV - it

Related articles:

STREAMING WARS: A NEW HOPE

WHAT COMES NEXT?

HOW FAR WE'VE COME

SO IS TV REALLY DEAD?

THE MONEY QUESTION

STREAMING AT YOUR SERVICE