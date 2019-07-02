According to Deadline, Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby) is testing a group of young actors for the role of Elvis Presley in his film following the singer and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Lurhmann taped with the actors last weekend, and will reportedly make a decision next weekend. Tom Hanks is already set to play Parker.

Lurhmann's picks are as follows: Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver), Miles Teller (Whiplash), Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) and Harry Styles (Dunkirk). But before he commits to one of these undoubtedly very talented stars, we'd like to offer a few of our own suggestions.

Marlon Williams

First of all: He's got the pipes. Williams' stunning voice, which calls back to genre kings like Elvis himself, has already earned him attention in Hollywood, with Bradley Cooper loving him so much he invited him to star in a small role in last year's A Star Is Born. Williams has a keen interest in acting - he had a small-but-intriguing role in 2016 Kiwi film The Rehearsal - and already has Elvis's smooth look down to a T. Without needing extra hair and makeup or singing lessons, he'd save the production some money, as well as delivering a no doubt winning performance.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

It's a curveball choice, sure, but we reckon Hollywood needs to start expanding its parameters and taking more wild creative choices in its blockbusters. We bet that's something Baz Lurhmann, a pro at taking massive cinematic swings, could get behind. Kristen Stewart embodies Elvis's charisma and swagger, and she's managed to carve out one of the most interesting careers in Hollywood following her early blockbuster fame. Plus, the gender-swap biopic is not a new idea - Sophie Turner is reportedly on the cards to play Boy George in an upcoming film, which honestly makes a lot of sense and would be totally great.

Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller has made a name for himself in both blockbusters and indie features. Photo / Getty Images

Ezra Miller's versatility as an actor has landed him roles in major blockbusters like Justice League and the Fantastic Beasts franchise as well as indie dramas such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower and We Need To Talk About Kevin. He exudes charisma - just check literally any of his recent red carpet looks - and he also played in a band called Sons of an Illustrious Father. He's got the right mix of Elvis confidence and emotional vulnerability to carry a biopic, and his extravagant side would be the perfect match to Baz Lurhmann's lavish visual style.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves: Man of the moment. Photo / Getty Images

Another curveball - but Keanu Reeves has made curveballs his forte. The man-of-the-minute is known for action roles in John Wick and The Matrix, but he has a strong dramatic edge that he showed off in early films like My Own Private Idaho or Much Ado About Nothing. Also, get this: Reeves was in a band called Dogstar throughout the 1990s. Sure, he played bass, but we're sure he'd have the drive to rise to the challenge of playing Elvis.

Forrest Goodluck

Forrest Goodluck is known for his role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant. Photo / Getty Images

Forrest Goodluck is in the early stages of his career, but has already performed scene-stealing roles in The Revenant and The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Age 20, with dramatic chops beyond his years, Goodluck is the perfect age to play Elvis just as he was beginning his career, and as one of the few Native American actors working in Hollywood, his casting would speak to Elvis's reported Native ancestry. It'd be the perfect mainstream breakthrough for Goodluck, who could follow the likes of Rami Malek and Taron Edgerton as young actors catapulted into mainstream fame by a winning biopic.

KJ Apa

KJ Apa is already set to star in another music biopic. Photo / Getty Images

KJ Apa has slowly been exploring new sides of his acting range outside of Riverdale over the past few years, with roles in flicks like The Hate U Give and The Last Summer. Now, Apa is set to prove that he can carry a music biopic in I Still Believe, in which he'll play Christian music star Jeremy Camp. He's definitely got the musical talent, and we're sure he'd relish the opportunity to return to a hair colour closer to his natural shade.