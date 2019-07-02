Lil Nas X may be out and proud but he's not immune to homophobia.

The Old Town Road artist came out in a tweet on Sunday at the end of Pride Week and the singer has since received both support and hate on social media.

Now, celebrities like Dwyane Wade and Diplo are sticking up for the 20-year-old rapper.

The artist, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, took to Instagram Tuesday with the meme of the sad cowboy emoji pointing a gun.

It came with the caption: "Say one more home of phobic thing to me (sic)."

Famous friends like Wade quickly rallied around him with supportive comments.

The Miami Heat shooting guard wrote: "Focus on all the good in your life. Don't allow these fools get to you. It's a lot of us out here proud of who and what you represent."

Other stars such as Diplo, Shangela from RuPaul's Drag Race and Chris Crocker, known for the infamous 2007 video Leave Britney Alone, followed suit shortly after.

Diplo wrote: "We love you tho", while Shangela commented: "Be proud of u! All parts of u. I'm proud of u xo."

Crocker's response called out the hypocrisy of homophobic Christians: "They're mad about it, but they're out here eating pork, cheating, mixing wool and linen, and judging their neighbours."

On Monday, Miley Cyrus tweeted out her love and support for Lil Nas X as well, writing: "So proud of my baby brother @lilnasx. In your corner forever my friend!"

SO proud of my baby brother @lilnasx 🌈❤️🌈❤️ In your corner forever my friend! pic.twitter.com/m39wYDZFPo — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 2, 2019

The young artist's career recently blew up when he collaborated with Miley's father Billy Ray Cyrus on Old Town Road, which has spent 13 weeks atop Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart. That's a record for an out gay artist.

He came out Sunday, which was the last day of Pride Month, in a tweet that references his song C7osure.

The tweet said: "Some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care, some of y'all not gone fwm no more. But before this month ends, I want y'all to listen closely to C7osure."