Actress Melissa Joan Hart has shared moments from her family's recent holiday in Auckland on Instagram.

The 43-year-old star of Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Netflix comedy No Good Nick, visited a number of the city's tourist hotspots with her husband Mark Wilkerson and their three sons, Mason, Braydon and Tucker.

A post as the family arrived in New Zealand shows the couple's three boys beneath the tomokanga (carved gateway) at Auckland International Airport, with the caption "Kia Ora! Spending some time in #New Zealand seeing the sites."

Hart filmed a video inside the Sky Tower lift that showed not all members of her family shared the same love of heights, with her youngest two children "lovin' it" while eldest son Mason giggled nervously.

"Voted most eventful elevator ride of my life!" Hart captioned the post.

The family was also shown enjoying the winter sunshine on Waiheke Island — despite the ice cream shops being closed — and visiting Auckland Zoo and Kelly Tarltons.