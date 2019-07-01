Lil Nas X took to Twitter on World Pride Day to open up about his sexuality.

In two separate posts the rapper, who had a New Zealand No.1 hit with his global breakthrough single Old Town Road, seemingly came out as gay, remarking, "I thought I made it obvious".

In his first post on the subject he referenced his new single, 'c7osure', writing, 'some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care, some of y'all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure.'. The post was punctuated with the rainbow emoji.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019



The lyrics in the song seem to address his decision to come out, with the rapper repeating the line, "This is what I gotta do, can't be regretting when I'm old".

A follow-up tweet a couple of hours later saw the rapper expressing surprise that people hadn't realised, saying he thought he'd made it obvious that he was a part of the LGBTQ community. The tweet featured a close-up of a skyscraper lit up in rainbow colours on the artwork for his album.

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019



Lil Nas X is currently one of the biggest rappers in the States, with Old Town Road spending a massive 12 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His unique fusion of country music with trap beats has become an unlikely trend with artists such as Diplo getting on the bandwagon.

Old Town Road is a collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus who had a hit in the 90s with Achy Breaky Heart.