No Logies invite? That's no problem if you're Ines Basic and Jess Power.

The Married At First Sight 'mean girls' missed out on an invitation from Channel 9 to attend the awards night, despite some other castmates landing on the guest list.

But that didn't stop Ines and Jess Power crashing the Logies festivities at The Star, with both women turning up at the casino on Sunday night.

The reality stars were dressed for a night out, with Ines showing off her legs by wearing just a white shirt and black stilettos.

Jess followed Ines' colour palette in a skin tight dress and black heels, also showing off her newly dyed pink hair, news.com.au reported.

Despite missing out on the official red carpet earlier in the night Ines and Jess posed up a storm at a makeshift media wall.

The duo later met up with some of their MAFS co-stars and even at one stage had a crowd of fans waiting to take photos with them, Daily Mail Australia reported.

While a select number of Married At First Sight stars were given a spot to attend TV's night of nights, the invite didn't extend beyond walking the red carpet.

Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis. Photo / Getty

Instead, MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis shared video on her Instagram story of her, boyfriend Michael Brunelli, Liz Sobinoff and Nic Jovanovic watching the Logies on a TV screen inside a bar at The Star.

Jules Robinson, who attended with fiance Cam Marchant, was also spotted by The Daily Telegraph's Sydney Confidential "sitting hunched over and annoyed" on a bench inside The Star's backstage media room.

Also in attendance were Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham, who mingled with the others at The Star.

An eyewitness also claimed to Daily Mail Australia the MAFS stars arrived for photos outside when most of the red carpet festivities were already over.

"Most of the media started getting their stuff together and leaving once the MAFS stars hit the red carpet," they claimed.

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant. Photo / Getty

Despite the MAFS stars not scoring a spot at a table inside the ceremony, Gold Logie winner Tom Gleeson gave the show a "congratulations" of sorts during his opening monologue.

"Congratulations to Married At First Sight by the way for their monster ratings. Give them a huge round of applause," Gleeson said.

"Channel 9 were happy to cash in on your ratings by showing off your tacky weddings and then fired Karl Stefanovic for having one!"

MAFS stars Nic, Heidi and Liz hung out at a bar. Photo / Instagram

Only a handful of MAFS stars had been lucky enough to be invited to the Logies, with the show's biggest characters Ines and Jess missing out.

Cyrell Paule was also snubbed form the event, reportedly because Nine wanted to avoid an incident between her and Martha.

The two MAFS brides infamously came to blows on the show, with Martha pouring red wine on Cyrell during the reunion dinner party.