The acclaimed actor Richard Dreyfuss has slammed the comedian and cult favourite actor Bill Murray as being a "drunken bully".

The 71 year old star revealed all in a recent interview with Yahoo.

The pair worked together on the 1991 comedy movie What About Bob?. Murray was the star of the picture and playing a neurotic who stalks his therapist and follows him on his family holiday.

"I didn't talk about it for years. Bill just got drunk at dinner. He was an Irish drunken bully, is what he was," Dreyfuss said. "He put his face next to me, nose-to-nose and he screamed at the top of his lungs, 'Everyone hates you! You are tolerated!'"

"There was no time to react because he leaned back and he took a modern glass-blown ashtray. He threw it at my face from (only a couple feet away). And it weighed about three-quarters of a pound. And he missed me. He tried to hit me. I got up and left."

Bill Murray has yet to respond to the allegations.